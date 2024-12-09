Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,197,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.87.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,178,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,511,348.95. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 834,959 shares of company stock worth $205,323,667. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $250.34 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $189.58 and a one year high of $262.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

