Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Financial Contrast

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Earlyworks and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Earlyworks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

TruBridge has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.85%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Earlyworks has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Earlyworks and TruBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $1.14 million 7.10 -$2.13 million N/A N/A TruBridge $339.43 million 0.81 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -4.48

Earlyworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78%

Summary

TruBridge beats Earlyworks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

(Get Free Report)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Earlyworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlyworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.