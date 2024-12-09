Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
