Dunhill Financial LLC Buys 75 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $15,754,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 167,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,786,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,945,000 after buying an additional 80,304 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 600.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.46 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.