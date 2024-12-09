Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 229,064 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229,064 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $56,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,626,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,721,000 after buying an additional 234,361 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

