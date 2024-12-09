Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,846,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,969 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 2.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $182,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $48,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

