Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

