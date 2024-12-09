Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $118.53 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,902 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.55% of Atmos Energy worth $118,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ATO opened at $141.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

