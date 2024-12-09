Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 59,200 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $29,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Veralto by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 222,076 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 308.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Veralto by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $106.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

