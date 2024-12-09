Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $212.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $167.77 and a one year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

