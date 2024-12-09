Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 19.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3928 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 99.35%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

