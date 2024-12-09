Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 391,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $258.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.76 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

