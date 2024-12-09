Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,280 shares of company stock valued at $170,418,640 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.84.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $389.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $389.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

