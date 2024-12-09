Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7154 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Dream Unlimited Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
