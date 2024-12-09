Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.7154 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

