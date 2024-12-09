Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $30,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $179.22 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.