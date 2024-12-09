Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 20.5% of Abel Hall LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $62,860,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

