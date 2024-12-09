Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,356,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

