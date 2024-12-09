Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Sold by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 0.9% of Abel Hall LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Abel Hall LLC owned 0.70% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEHP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

