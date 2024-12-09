Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 589 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $157.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 15.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

