Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.18% of World Kinect worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in World Kinect by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in World Kinect by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in World Kinect by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in World Kinect by 20.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in World Kinect by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

World Kinect Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 9th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

