Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 49,437 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

