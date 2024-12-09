Dean Investment Associates LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,372.92. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $2,793,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,683.20. This represents a 34.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

