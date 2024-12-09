Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.15.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

CMI opened at $379.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.52 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.47 and its 200 day moving average is $310.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

