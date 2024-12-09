Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,328 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373,507 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,735,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 921,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 731,132 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,264.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 672,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Stock Performance
LEG opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
