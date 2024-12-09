Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $164.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $168.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.65.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $245,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

