Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 35.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 43.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently -162.96%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

