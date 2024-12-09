Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Papa Johns International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter worth $156,000.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

PZZA stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

