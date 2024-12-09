D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Brigitte Bourque Buys 185,000 Shares

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Brigitte Bourque purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$24,845.50.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of D-BOX Technologies stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

