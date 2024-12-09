D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Brigitte Bourque Buys 185,000 Shares

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Brigitte Bourque purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$24,845.50.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of D-BOX Technologies stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.