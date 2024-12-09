Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Cousins Properties worth $37,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

CUZ stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.