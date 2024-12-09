Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 14.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.9% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $371.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.72.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

