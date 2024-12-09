Continuum Advisory LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 445,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

