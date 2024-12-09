Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

