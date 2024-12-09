Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

SPIP stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

