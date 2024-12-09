Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Columbus McKinnon worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $35,540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,006.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 307,824 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 152.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 141,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 109,075 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 782,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 83,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Wilson purchased 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,226. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCO opened at $39.71 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

