Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $77.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

