CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,292,000 after buying an additional 233,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

