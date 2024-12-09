Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Cintas by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $223.71 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

