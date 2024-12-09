Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Lifted by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $65.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

