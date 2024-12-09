Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,821,000 after purchasing an additional 509,163 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,056 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,053,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 101,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $191.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.48 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

