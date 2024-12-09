Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $203.99 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $14,430,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.