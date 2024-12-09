Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOEGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $203.99 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $14,430,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

