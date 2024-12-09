Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,873. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $342,947.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,659.15. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

