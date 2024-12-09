Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stock Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,970 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 2.08% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $47,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

