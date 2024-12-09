Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 73 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $317.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.01 and its 200 day moving average is $338.05. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

