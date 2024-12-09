Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 27,973 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,973 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.88 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

