Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 14,446 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.30% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

