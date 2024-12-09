Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

PEP opened at $157.79 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.85 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. The stock has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

