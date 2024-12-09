Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $6.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

