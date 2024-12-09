Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

