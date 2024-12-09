Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

