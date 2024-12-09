Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.86.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 387.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 151.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

